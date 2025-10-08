Synagogue Attack Shocks Northern England During Yom Kippur
Jihad Al-Shamie attacked a synagogue in northern England, resulting in two deaths. He claimed allegiance to Islamic State in a 999 call. The attack occurred during Yom Kippur, and Al-Shamie was shot dead by police. The incident has highlighted rising antisemitic events since the Gaza conflict.
In a tragic incident at a synagogue in northern England, two Jewish worshippers were killed by Jihad Al-Shamie, who later claimed his actions were in allegiance with Islamic State, police revealed on Wednesday.
Al-Shamie, 35, a British citizen of Syrian descent, rammed his car into pedestrians before attacking with knives at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue on Yom Kippur. Police shot him dead at the scene, suspecting he wore an explosive belt.
Three other men sustained serious injuries. The incident, during Judaism's holiest day, has cast a spotlight on the rise of antisemitic incidents in Britain. Authorities continue to investigate the motives behind the attack.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Gambit: A Deal to End the Gaza Conflict
Demand for CBI Probe into Odisha's Police Exam Scam Intensifies
Ceasefire Talks: High-Profile Prisoner Releases in Gaza Conflict Loom
Delhi Police to Launch Specialized Unit to Combat Organized Crime
Zubeen Garg's cousin and Assam Police DSP Sandipan Garg, arrested in connection with singer's death in Singapore, suspended: Official.