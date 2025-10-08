Synagogue Attack Shocks Northern England During Yom Kippur

In a tragic incident at a synagogue in northern England, two Jewish worshippers were killed by Jihad Al-Shamie, who later claimed his actions were in allegiance with Islamic State, police revealed on Wednesday.

Al-Shamie, 35, a British citizen of Syrian descent, rammed his car into pedestrians before attacking with knives at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue on Yom Kippur. Police shot him dead at the scene, suspecting he wore an explosive belt.

Three other men sustained serious injuries. The incident, during Judaism's holiest day, has cast a spotlight on the rise of antisemitic incidents in Britain. Authorities continue to investigate the motives behind the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)