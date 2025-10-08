Chaos in Ecuador: Presidential Convoy Attacked Amid Unrest

In a turbulent turn of events, Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa narrowly avoided harm as his convoy was targeted by protesters in a rural town on Tuesday. The government has labeled the episode an assassination attempt, underscoring the escalating political tensions in the nation.

Protesters pelted Noboa's vehicles with rocks, causing substantial damage, including cracks in the windows. Government officials confirmed the convoy had signs of bullet impact, and five individuals have been detained as suspects, highlighting the intensifying situation.

Noboa's presidency, characterized by efforts to tackle rising crime and budgetary reforms, has faced mounting opposition, particularly from Indigenous factions angered by subsidy withdrawals. The government's response has been robust, including deploying the military and declaring states of emergency, as unrest threatens to engulf the nation.

