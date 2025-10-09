Left Menu

Tragic Turn: IPS Officer's Note Reveals Systematic Harassment

IPS officer Y Puran Kumar allegedly took his own life, leaving a note accusing senior officers of caste-based discrimination and mental harassment. The note, discovered at his Chandigarh home, details ongoing public humiliation and mentions specific individuals responsible for his distress. His wife, Amneet P Kumar, claims systematic persecution.

  • Country:
  • India

In a deeply distressing turn of events, Y Puran Kumar, a senior Haryana Police officer, was found dead in his Chandigarh residence, with early investigations pointing towards suicide. Allegedly leaving behind a note, Kumar accused fellow officers of perpetuating caste-based discrimination and mental harassment, raising serious concerns within the force.

Discovered in his basement, the note vividly details a years-long ordeal of public humiliation and professional sabotage orchestrated by some senior officers. It further outlines how damaging complaints were generated to harm his reputation and attributes this systematic targeting to vindictive motives against officers like him, belonging to Scheduled Castes.

Kumar's wife, Amneet P Kumar, has called for justice, alleging systematic persecution led to her husband's demise. Meanwhile, evidence including the firearm believed to be used in the incident, has been seized by forensic teams, as authorities deepen investigations into this unsettling case.

