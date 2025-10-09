Tragedy Strikes Kherson: Civilians Lost in Renewed Russian Attacks
Three civilians were killed in Russian attacks on Kherson and Bilozerka. Despite Ukrainian forces recapturing parts of Kherson region in 2022, Russian forces persistently occupy large areas. The regional governor, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported the casualties via the Telegram app, bringing attention to ongoing conflict in the southern Ukraine.
Russian military offensives resulted in the deaths of three civilians in Kherson, Ukraine, and its surrounding area, according to regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin.
Prokudin detailed on Telegram that two individuals perished in an attack in Kherson city, while another fell victim to shelling in nearby Bilozerka.
Although Ukrainian forces managed to reclaim parts of Kherson in 2022, substantial sections remain under Russian control.
