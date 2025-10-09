Tragedy Strikes Kherson: Civilians Lost in Renewed Russian Attacks

Russian military offensives resulted in the deaths of three civilians in Kherson, Ukraine, and its surrounding area, according to regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

Prokudin detailed on Telegram that two individuals perished in an attack in Kherson city, while another fell victim to shelling in nearby Bilozerka.

Although Ukrainian forces managed to reclaim parts of Kherson in 2022, substantial sections remain under Russian control.

(With inputs from agencies.)