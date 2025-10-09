Judge Orders Release of Detainees in Presidential Convoy Incident
An Ecuadorean judge has ordered the release of five individuals detained after an incident involving stones being thrown at President Daniel Noboa's convoy. Their detention was deemed illegal, violating due process, according to defense lawyer Yaku Perez.
- Ecuador
An Ecuadorean judge has commanded the release of five individuals who were held following an episode involving thrown stones at President Daniel Noboa's convoy. The decision, announced on Wednesday, determined that their detention was illegal.
The defense lawyer in the case, Yaku Perez, spoke to Reuters, indicating that the judge found the detention to have violated due process.
The ruling comes amid heightened sensitivity around the treatment of individuals accused of political transgressions in Ecuador, reflecting ongoing tensions in the region.
