Left Menu

Israel and Hamas Initiate Groundbreaking Gaza Peace Deal

Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a U.S.-brokered Gaza peace deal. Announced by President Trump, this agreement involves the release of Israeli hostages and the withdrawal of Israeli troops as initial steps towards a lasting peace resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-10-2025 04:34 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 04:34 IST
Israel and Hamas Initiate Groundbreaking Gaza Peace Deal
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant breakthrough, Israel and Hamas have signed the first phase of a U.S.-proposed peace deal targeting the long-standing conflict, President Donald Trump confirmed on Wednesday. This development marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing efforts to stabilize the region.

According to Trump's announcement on Truth Social, the agreement includes the release of all Israeli hostages. Additionally, Israel will begin withdrawing its troops to a mutually agreed line, signaling the initial steps toward a long-term peace accord.

This agreement represents the initial stride in what aims to be a 'Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace,' with hopes pinned on continued cooperation between the conflicting sides under U.S. guidance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hamas to release all 20 living hostages this weekend, AP sources say, as Israelis to withdraw from majority of Gaza, reports AP.

Hamas to release all 20 living hostages this weekend, AP sources say, as Isr...

 Global
2
Trump Brokers Peace Plan: Hostages to be Released, Troop Withdrawal Set

Trump Brokers Peace Plan: Hostages to be Released, Troop Withdrawal Set

 United States
3
National Guard Deployment: Tension in Chicago Over Trump's Orders

National Guard Deployment: Tension in Chicago Over Trump's Orders

 Global
4
Ebola Outbreak in Southern Congo Shows Signs of Containment

Ebola Outbreak in Southern Congo Shows Signs of Containment

 Senegal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025