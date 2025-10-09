Israel and Hamas Initiate Groundbreaking Gaza Peace Deal
Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a U.S.-brokered Gaza peace deal. Announced by President Trump, this agreement involves the release of Israeli hostages and the withdrawal of Israeli troops as initial steps towards a lasting peace resolution.
In a significant breakthrough, Israel and Hamas have signed the first phase of a U.S.-proposed peace deal targeting the long-standing conflict, President Donald Trump confirmed on Wednesday. This development marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing efforts to stabilize the region.
According to Trump's announcement on Truth Social, the agreement includes the release of all Israeli hostages. Additionally, Israel will begin withdrawing its troops to a mutually agreed line, signaling the initial steps toward a long-term peace accord.
This agreement represents the initial stride in what aims to be a 'Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace,' with hopes pinned on continued cooperation between the conflicting sides under U.S. guidance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
