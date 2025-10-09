Controversy in Ecuador: Detained Protesters Released After Convoy Attack

Ecuadorean judicial proceedings took a dramatic turn as a judge ordered the release of five detainees accused of assaulting President Daniel Noboa's motorcade. Initially, they faced charges of attempted murder and terrorism, although these were downgraded to resistance in a Wednesday hearing.

The decision to release the detainees has drawn criticism, with defense lawyer Yaku Perez condemning what he calls the state's 'excessive use of force.' Although freed, the prosecutor's office insists that investigations will persist.

The attack on Noboa, who was unharmed, has trailed persistent protests by Indigenous and other groups after he cut subsidies on consumer diesel, escalating tensions and prompting a state of emergency in various provinces.