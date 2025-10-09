Left Menu

Breakthrough in Gaza: Hostage Release Expected

Israel anticipates the release of hostages on Saturday following U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement of a Gaza deal agreement between Israel and Hamas, according to an Israeli spokesperson. It remains unclear if all 48 hostages will be freed simultaneously.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 05:25 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 05:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, Israel is poised for the release of hostages this Saturday, following an announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump. The President disclosed that Israel and Hamas had reached an agreement on the initial phase of a deal concerning Gaza.

An Israeli government spokesperson conveyed this expectation to Reuters, though details about the number of hostages to be released simultaneously remain undisclosed. As of now, there are 48 hostages, both living and deceased.

The global community watches closely as negotiations between Israel and Hamas potentially mark a turning point in regional tensions, despite uncertainties about the forthcoming release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

