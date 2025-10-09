Trump's Breakthrough: Gaza Ceasefire and Hostage Release
U.S. President Donald Trump announced a historic agreement between Israel and Hamas for a ceasefire and hostage release in Gaza. International reactions laud this development as a step towards peace, highlighting the roles of Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey in facilitating the deal. The agreement aims for a lasting peace in the region.
In a noteworthy development, U.S. President Donald Trump has declared that Israel and Hamas have agreed on a ceasefire and hostage release in Gaza. This pivotal agreement marks a significant step towards resolving the ongoing conflict, which has persisted for over two years.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the Government of Canada have welcomed this announcement, emphasizing the need for swift implementation and the provision of humanitarian aid to Gaza. Canada's Global Affairs Department highlighted the roles played by Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey in facilitating this agreement.
Other international leaders, including U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and New Zealand's Foreign Minister Winston Peters, have expressed optimism about the peace plan's potential to achieve long-term stability and a two-state solution in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Israel, Hamas reach agreement on 'first phase' of plan to stop fighting, release hostages and prisoners, Trump says, reports AP.