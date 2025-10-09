Kerala Assembly Turmoil: Gold-Plating Scandal Rocks Sabarimala

The Kerala assembly has been engulfed in chaos, with the Congress-led UDF halting proceedings for four consecutive days over allegations of irregularities in the gold-plating of idols at the Sabarimala temple.

Opposition Leader V D Satheesan demanded accountability, accusing the government of selling original idols and criticizing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for body-shaming remarks against an opposition MLA.

The turmoil escalated into physical confrontations and banner protests, intensifying calls for the resignation of state Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan and the dissolution of the Travancore Devaswom Board.

