Kerala Assembly Turmoil: Gold-Plating Scandal Rocks Sabarimala
The Congress-led UDF disrupted the Kerala assembly for four days, protesting alleged gold-plating irregularities at Sabarimala's Lord Ayyappa shrine. Accusations include selling original idols and calls for ministerial resignations. Tensions rose as opposition clashed with assembly staff over body-shaming remarks allegedly made by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
The Kerala assembly has been engulfed in chaos, with the Congress-led UDF halting proceedings for four consecutive days over allegations of irregularities in the gold-plating of idols at the Sabarimala temple.
Opposition Leader V D Satheesan demanded accountability, accusing the government of selling original idols and criticizing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for body-shaming remarks against an opposition MLA.
The turmoil escalated into physical confrontations and banner protests, intensifying calls for the resignation of state Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan and the dissolution of the Travancore Devaswom Board.
