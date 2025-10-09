Left Menu

Kerala Assembly Turmoil: Gold-Plating Scandal Rocks Sabarimala

The Congress-led UDF disrupted the Kerala assembly for four days, protesting alleged gold-plating irregularities at Sabarimala's Lord Ayyappa shrine. Accusations include selling original idols and calls for ministerial resignations. Tensions rose as opposition clashed with assembly staff over body-shaming remarks allegedly made by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-10-2025 10:06 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 10:06 IST
Kerala Assembly Turmoil: Gold-Plating Scandal Rocks Sabarimala
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala assembly has been engulfed in chaos, with the Congress-led UDF halting proceedings for four consecutive days over allegations of irregularities in the gold-plating of idols at the Sabarimala temple.

Opposition Leader V D Satheesan demanded accountability, accusing the government of selling original idols and criticizing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for body-shaming remarks against an opposition MLA.

The turmoil escalated into physical confrontations and banner protests, intensifying calls for the resignation of state Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan and the dissolution of the Travancore Devaswom Board.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Cricket Dilemma: Pat Cummins' Injury and the Ashes Challenge

Australia's Cricket Dilemma: Pat Cummins' Injury and the Ashes Challenge

 Global
2
Historic Truce in Gaza: A Step Towards Lasting Peace?

Historic Truce in Gaza: A Step Towards Lasting Peace?

 Global
3
They have won so many games for India. Very few have so much skill and experience. We need them: Gill on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in ODIs.

They have won so many games for India. Very few have so much skill and exper...

 Global
4
Japan's New Premier and the Central Bank: A Delicate Balancing Act

Japan's New Premier and the Central Bank: A Delicate Balancing Act

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025