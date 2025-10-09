Blast in Kerala: Security Tightened Amid Rising Tensions

An explosion rocked the serene neighborhood of Mouvancherry Peedika in north Kerala, causing minor damage to two houses, according to local police reports.

Authorities were alerted to the blast shortly after midnight, discovering shattered windowpanes and a strong scent of explosives at the scene. Although residents did not see the culprits, police are wary of potential political unrest.

Suspecting a high-intensity firecracker as the cause, law enforcement has filed a case under relevant legal sections and is vigorously investigating to apprehend those responsible.

