Blast in Kerala: Security Tightened Amid Rising Tensions

An explosion occurred in Kerala's north district, damaging two houses. Police suspect the use of a high-intensity cracker. Security has been heightened following fears of potential political clashes. A case has been registered, and investigations are ongoing to identify the perpetrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 09-10-2025 10:17 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 10:17 IST
An explosion rocked the serene neighborhood of Mouvancherry Peedika in north Kerala, causing minor damage to two houses, according to local police reports.

Authorities were alerted to the blast shortly after midnight, discovering shattered windowpanes and a strong scent of explosives at the scene. Although residents did not see the culprits, police are wary of potential political unrest.

Suspecting a high-intensity firecracker as the cause, law enforcement has filed a case under relevant legal sections and is vigorously investigating to apprehend those responsible.

