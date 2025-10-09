Left Menu

Court Acquits All Accused in 2010 RSS Workers Murder Case

A court has acquitted all accused in the 2010 murder case of RSS workers Vijith and Shinoj in New Mahe. Sixteen CPI(M) workers were originally charged, but only 14 were acquitted after a prosecution failure to prove guilt. The accused were also implicated in another high-profile murder case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 09-10-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 10:37 IST
Court Acquits All Accused in 2010 RSS Workers Murder Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Thalassery Additional Sessions Court has acquitted all the accused in the 2010 murder case involving two RSS workers, Vijith and Shinoj, in New Mahe, authorities announced. Sixteen members of the CPI(M) were initially charged with the crime, but the court found insufficient evidence to convict them.

Among the acquitted are Kodi Suni, Mohammed Shafi, and Shinoj, who have connections to the separate murder case of RMP founder T P Chandrasekharan in 2012. Other cleared defendants include Sujith, T K Sumeesh, Shameel, Shammas, Abbas, Rahul, Vineesh, Vijith, Faisal, Sareesh, and Sajeer.

The court's decision followed a failure by the prosecution to prove charges, as noted by the presiding judge. Kodi Suni, currently imprisoned for another offense, was brought to court for this trial where the defense team, led by C K Sridharan and K Vishwan, secured the acquittal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Cricket Dilemma: Pat Cummins' Injury and the Ashes Challenge

Australia's Cricket Dilemma: Pat Cummins' Injury and the Ashes Challenge

 Global
2
Historic Truce in Gaza: A Step Towards Lasting Peace?

Historic Truce in Gaza: A Step Towards Lasting Peace?

 Global
3
They have won so many games for India. Very few have so much skill and experience. We need them: Gill on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in ODIs.

They have won so many games for India. Very few have so much skill and exper...

 Global
4
Japan's New Premier and the Central Bank: A Delicate Balancing Act

Japan's New Premier and the Central Bank: A Delicate Balancing Act

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025