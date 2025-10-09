Court Acquits All Accused in 2010 RSS Workers Murder Case
A court has acquitted all accused in the 2010 murder case of RSS workers Vijith and Shinoj in New Mahe. Sixteen CPI(M) workers were originally charged, but only 14 were acquitted after a prosecution failure to prove guilt. The accused were also implicated in another high-profile murder case.
The Thalassery Additional Sessions Court has acquitted all the accused in the 2010 murder case involving two RSS workers, Vijith and Shinoj, in New Mahe, authorities announced. Sixteen members of the CPI(M) were initially charged with the crime, but the court found insufficient evidence to convict them.
Among the acquitted are Kodi Suni, Mohammed Shafi, and Shinoj, who have connections to the separate murder case of RMP founder T P Chandrasekharan in 2012. Other cleared defendants include Sujith, T K Sumeesh, Shameel, Shammas, Abbas, Rahul, Vineesh, Vijith, Faisal, Sareesh, and Sajeer.
The court's decision followed a failure by the prosecution to prove charges, as noted by the presiding judge. Kodi Suni, currently imprisoned for another offense, was brought to court for this trial where the defense team, led by C K Sridharan and K Vishwan, secured the acquittal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
