Tensions Rise as 47 Indian Fishermen Arrested in Sri Lankan Waters

Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 47 Indian fishermen and seized five trawlers for illegal fishing in northern Sri Lanka. The coordinated patrol led to arrests in the Mannar and Delft sea areas. The ongoing issue highlights tensions in India-Sri Lanka relations, with frequent allegations of crossing territorial waters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 09-10-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 11:05 IST
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 47 Indian fishermen and seized five trawlers in northern Sri Lanka, accusing them of illegal fishing, a spokesperson revealed on Thursday. The arrest operation unfolded in the Talaimannar area, involving coordinated patrols in Mannar and Delft sea regions.

Commander Buddika Sampath reported the naval command operation commenced late Wednesday night and concluded in the early hours of Thursday. The detainees and their equipment are to be transferred to the northern fisheries inspectorate for further measures.

This incident marks another chapter in the ongoing fisherman disputes affecting India-Sri Lanka bilateral relations. Similar controversies have flared, including accusations of Indian fishermen entering Sri Lankan waters, previously leading to arrests and vessel seizures near Jaffna.

(With inputs from agencies.)

