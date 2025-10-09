Left Menu

Global Leaders React to Historic Gaza Ceasefire and Hostage Deal

World leaders have expressed their reactions following U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas. Countries including Australia, the UK, and Canada have welcomed the development, emphasizing the need for humanitarian aid and a long-term peace plan for the region.

Updated: 09-10-2025 11:15 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 11:15 IST
Global Leaders React to Historic Gaza Ceasefire and Hostage Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark move, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas, marking a pivotal step toward peace in Gaza. The agreement is designed to halt the two-year-long conflict and facilitate the return of hostages.

Prominent global figures such as Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer have welcomed the development. Both leaders emphasized the urgency of implementing the plan and the necessity for immediate humanitarian aid to be allowed into Gaza without restrictions.

The international community, including Canada and the United Nations, has committed to supporting this initiative, calling it a crucial opportunity for lasting peace and stability. The agreement involves cooperation from mediators Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, further highlighting the need for a unified approach to ending the conflict and establishing lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

