Global Leaders React to Historic Gaza Ceasefire and Hostage Deal

In a landmark move, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas, marking a pivotal step toward peace in Gaza. The agreement is designed to halt the two-year-long conflict and facilitate the return of hostages.

Prominent global figures such as Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer have welcomed the development. Both leaders emphasized the urgency of implementing the plan and the necessity for immediate humanitarian aid to be allowed into Gaza without restrictions.

The international community, including Canada and the United Nations, has committed to supporting this initiative, calling it a crucial opportunity for lasting peace and stability. The agreement involves cooperation from mediators Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, further highlighting the need for a unified approach to ending the conflict and establishing lasting peace.

