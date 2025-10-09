Historic Gaza Ceasefire: Hostage Release Imminent Amid U.S.-Brokered Plan

In a significant political breakthrough, hostages held in Gaza may be released soon under a U.S.-brokered plan aimed at ending the prolonged conflict in the region. The accord includes Israel's partial military withdrawal, marking a momentous step towards peace.

The ceasefire, expected to be signed Thursday, is the first part of President Donald Trump's extensive plan to resolve the crisis in Gaza, a conflict that has claimed more than 67,000 lives. The agreement, reached through indirect talks in Egypt, has sparked joy as Israelis and Palestinians anticipate a much-needed respite from violence.

Despite the jubilation, the deal lacks specific details, prompting concerns over its long-term viability. Questions remain about Gaza's future governance and the role of Hamas, as stakeholders work towards a sustainable solution. Meanwhile, global observers closely monitor this latest attempt to forge an enduring peace in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)