Criminal Nabbed After Rohini Encounter

On Thursday morning, police arrested Hamza, a suspect in a Meerut murder case, following a shootout in Rohini, Delhi. Hamza sustained a gunshot wound during the confrontation after opening fire on the police who had intercepted him based on specific inputs. Further investigations are ongoing.

Updated: 09-10-2025 13:52 IST
In a dramatic Thursday morning encounter, police in northwest Delhi's Rohini successfully apprehended Hamza, a suspect linked to a murder case in Meerut. The operation followed a brief gunfire exchange initiated by Hamza, resulting in him sustaining a leg injury, authorities revealed.

According to police reports, strategic intelligence efforts led them to intercept the suspect in Rohini. When requested to surrender, Hamza responded with gunfire, prompting a swift police retaliation.

Authorities have confirmed that an investigation to uncover more details about the suspect's activities and connections is currently in progress, as the case unfolds.

