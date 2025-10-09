Criminal Nabbed After Rohini Encounter

In a dramatic Thursday morning encounter, police in northwest Delhi's Rohini successfully apprehended Hamza, a suspect linked to a murder case in Meerut. The operation followed a brief gunfire exchange initiated by Hamza, resulting in him sustaining a leg injury, authorities revealed.

According to police reports, strategic intelligence efforts led them to intercept the suspect in Rohini. When requested to surrender, Hamza responded with gunfire, prompting a swift police retaliation.

Authorities have confirmed that an investigation to uncover more details about the suspect's activities and connections is currently in progress, as the case unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)