Kerala CM Meets Amit Shah to Drive Development
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss developmental works concerning the state. The meeting, which included talks on various developmental issues, was confirmed by Shah’s office. This engagement aims to address Kerala's growth challenges and cooperative efforts.
In a significant meeting on Thursday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the state's developmental projects.
The discussions, held in the presence of key officials, covered various issues related to Kerala's progress and future initiatives.
Images of the meeting were shared by the home minister's office, underscoring the importance of this dialogue for Kerala's growth agenda.
