Daring Escape: Juveniles Break Free

In a daring escape, six boys aged between 16 and 17 managed to break free from a juvenile home in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district on Thursday morning. They executed the escape by creating a hole in the wall of a toilet, local police reported.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Raghuvanshi, the escapees are primarily from Khargone district, with one coming from Burhanpur district. The police have registered a case and launched an extensive search operation to track down the youths.

The escape has resulted in administrative actions; as Additional District Magistrate K R Badole stated, two security guards employed at the facility have been suspended in light of the incident.