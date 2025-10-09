Left Menu

Historic Gaza Ceasefire: A New Path to Peace

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a deal between Israel and Hamas for a ceasefire and hostage release in Gaza, marking the first phase of a broader peace plan. Global leaders, including those from Israel, Hamas, and various international partners, have expressed both optimism and caution over the agreement's implementation.

Updated: 09-10-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 15:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking development, U.S. President Donald Trump has brokered a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, aimed at halting the ongoing conflict in Gaza. This deal includes the release of hostages and serves as the first step towards broader peace efforts in the region.

World leaders have weighed in on the agreement, recognizing its potential impact. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed gratitude towards President Trump, while emphasizing the importance of meeting all outlined goals. Meanwhile, Hamas has called on all parties to ensure full adherence to the terms.

International responses reflect a blend of hope and wariness. The United Nations and Turkey are positioned to monitor the agreement closely, while European and global figures stress the need for a sustainable political journey towards lasting peace in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

