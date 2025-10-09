Efforts to mediate peace in Ukraine between Russia and the United States are still underway, according to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov. This statement counters the previous day's claim from Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov that the diplomatic momentum had waned after a summit in Anchorage, Alaska.

The summit between President Putin and former President Trump in August 2019 failed to establish a concrete resolution to the conflict, now entering its fourth year. Despite this, Moscow insists on its willingness to pursue a diplomatic solution, while simultaneously preparing for continued military action if necessary.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy remains doubtful of Russia's intentions for peace, alleging that President Putin is merely delaying negotiations to prolong the fighting. The international community watches as both Russia and the U.S. navigate these volatile discussions.

