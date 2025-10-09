Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions: Russia and USA's Strained Efforts for Ukraine Peace

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov contradicted remarks by a top Russian diplomat about the fading momentum of US-Russia peace efforts in Ukraine, asserting ongoing collaboration. Despite no breakthrough from the Trump-Putin summit, Russia emphasizes diplomatic openness, while Ukraine's President remains skeptical of genuine peace intentions.

Updated: 09-10-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 18:30 IST
Efforts to mediate peace in Ukraine between Russia and the United States are still underway, according to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov. This statement counters the previous day's claim from Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov that the diplomatic momentum had waned after a summit in Anchorage, Alaska.

The summit between President Putin and former President Trump in August 2019 failed to establish a concrete resolution to the conflict, now entering its fourth year. Despite this, Moscow insists on its willingness to pursue a diplomatic solution, while simultaneously preparing for continued military action if necessary.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy remains doubtful of Russia's intentions for peace, alleging that President Putin is merely delaying negotiations to prolong the fighting. The international community watches as both Russia and the U.S. navigate these volatile discussions.

