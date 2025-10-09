Grisly Murder Unfolds in Khammam: Man's Body Chopped After Deadly Plot

In a shocking incident, three people, including a woman, have been arrested in Telangana's Khammam district for the gruesome murder of a 40-year-old man. According to police sources, the accused allegedly chopped the victim's body into pieces after committing the heinous crime.

The prime suspect, a 36-year-old man, orchestrated the gruesome act after watching instructional videos on an online platform. Struggling with financial woes and aspiring to relocate to Oman, he resorted to killing the victim, who was a real-estate broker, to steal gold and cash.

The horrifying crime was uncovered following a complaint about the victim's disappearance by his brother. During the investigation, authorities arrested the three suspects, who are now in judicial custody, while recovering key evidence including the murder weapons and stolen items.