Paris Telecom Explosion Disrupts Service for 80,000
An explosion at an Orange technical site in Paris injured three workers and disrupted services for 80,000 users. Two workers are critically injured. The incident occurred in the building's basement and was followed by a fire that was contained by the fire brigade.
An explosion rocked a key Orange technical site in Paris early Thursday, injuring three workers and leaving two in critical condition. The incident interrupted communication services for approximately 80,000 users.
The explosion, which occurred around 10 a.m. local time in the basement of the Avenue de Saxe building, led to a subsequent fire. Paris' 7th district mayor, Rachida Dati, confirmed the severity of the injuries in a public statement.
Firefighters have successfully contained the blaze. Meanwhile, Orange teams are actively working to restore disrupted phone and internet services to the affected users, according to Dati.
(With inputs from agencies.)
