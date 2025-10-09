Iran Urges Global Action Against Israel's Gaza Conduct

In a recent statement, Iran's foreign ministry has called upon the international community to act against Israel's alleged violations of its obligations in Gaza. This plea comes after a ceasefire agreement was reached between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Tehran has openly supported any concerted effort that would bring an end to the violence in Gaza, which the Iranian officials have referred to as 'genocide' and a war against the Palestinian people.

The call for action underscores Iran's ongoing concern regarding the humanitarian situation in Gaza and its commitment towards finding a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)