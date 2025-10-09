Left Menu

Sweeping Police Reshuffle in Manipur: Key Roles Reassigned

The Manipur government has announced a significant reshuffle of its police department, involving the transfer of thirty senior officers, including sixteen IPS officers. Key appointments include Ningshen Worngam as IGP (Zone 2) and numerous other changes in senior positions across various departments and regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 09-10-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 19:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The government of Manipur has announced a major shake-up in the police force, transferring thirty senior officers, including sixteen from the Indian Police Service (IPS). An official notification on Thursday confirmed these changes, anticipated to impact the functioning of the state's law enforcement.

Among the noteworthy appointments, IPS officer Ningshen Worngam has been granted additional responsibilities, now overseeing as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for Zone 2 along with his current duties in Narcotics and Border Affairs. This reassignment is expected to strengthen the strategic management of critical departments.

Further significant reassignments include Jogeshwar Haobijam, now Deputy Inspector General (DIG) for Armed Police-1, and IPS M Pradip Singh, who will serve as DIG for Range 2 and Intelligence. These changes are a part of the government's effort to enhance efficiency and responsiveness within the police department.

(With inputs from agencies.)

