MEC Diale-Tlabela Launches R155 Modderfontein Road Upgrade to Boost Mobility

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, has officially launched the Modderfontein Road (K155) Upgrade Project, marking a major step in the province’s drive to modernise its transport infrastructure and improve mobility between Edenvale, Kempton Park, and surrounding areas.

The sod-turning ceremony, held on Thursday, signified the commencement of a project that is expected to enhance connectivity, accessibility, and safety for motorists and commuters alike. The K155 upgrade forms part of the Department of Roads and Transport’s Smart Mobility Programme, a central pillar of the Gauteng Provincial Government’s Growing Gauteng Together 2030 (GGT2030) vision.

Building the Infrastructure of the Future

The Modderfontein Road (K155) upgrade runs between the R25 and Pretoria Road, a critical corridor that links major residential, industrial, and commercial hubs in the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan area. The project includes the construction of new carriageways, widening of existing lanes, and a suite of infrastructure improvements designed to reduce congestion and improve the flow of traffic.

“This project is a clear demonstration of our commitment to building smart, efficient, and accessible transport infrastructure that connects people to opportunities,” said MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela. “Through the K155 upgrade, we are not just building roads — we are laying the foundation for economic activity, community development, and integrated urban growth.”

Integrating Transport with Urban Development

The upgrade supports the proposed Linksfield Development Node, a mixed-use urban precinct envisioned as a hub for housing, commerce, and recreation. Once complete, the improved road network will help unlock new investment opportunities, facilitate job creation, and promote inclusive economic growth in the area.

The development is expected to strengthen the urban character of Edenvale, improve accessibility to social amenities, and contribute to the long-term sustainability of the region’s urban landscape.

“The K155 project is more than a transport intervention — it’s an enabler of spatial transformation and integrated urban planning. It will bridge mobility gaps, improve access for local businesses, and bring public transport infrastructure closer to communities,” Diale-Tlabela said.

Key Features of the Upgrade

The Modderfontein Road project includes several major infrastructure components designed to improve safety, accessibility, and environmental sustainability. These include:

Mill and Inlay: Removal and replacement of existing asphalt to restore road surface quality.

Widening of Carriageways: Expansion of existing lanes to accommodate higher traffic volumes.

Construction of a Dual Carriageway: A new dual road to enhance mobility and reduce bottlenecks.

New Taxi Facility: Establishment of a modern, safe, and accessible public transport interchange.

Upgraded Stormwater Systems: Improved drainage infrastructure to prevent flooding and erosion.

Installation of Kerbs, Medians, and Markings: Enhanced safety and traffic control features.

New Traffic Signals and Street Lighting: Improved visibility and safety for all road users.

Pedestrian Crossings and Guardrails: Safe walking routes for pedestrians and school learners.

Road Furniture and Fencing: Modern street infrastructure and access control.

The new road layout also includes a revised interchange configuration that aligns with both the existing Modderfontein Road and the proposed Main Road 2, ensuring long-term integration with future transport projects.

Traffic Management and Community Impact

While construction is underway, the department has announced that access from Curie Road and Jersey Street will remain unaffected, but the Modderfontein/Kerry Road intersection will be closed temporarily. Traffic will be diverted through Curie Road to minimise disruptions.

In addition, the Edenvale Hospital taxi drop-off zone will be relocated to accommodate the new road alignment and enhance commuter safety.

MEC Diale-Tlabela assured residents that all construction activities will be carefully managed to reduce inconvenience and ensure minimal disruption to essential services.

“We are working closely with local authorities, community representatives, and contractors to ensure that this project is delivered on schedule and with minimal disruption to residents,” she said.

Socio-Economic Benefits

Beyond its transport benefits, the K155 upgrade is expected to deliver significant socio-economic dividends, including job creation, skills development, and empowerment of local contractors.

The project will provide work opportunities for small, medium, and micro-enterprises (SMMEs) and prioritise local labour participation in line with provincial economic empowerment policies.

According to the Department of Roads and Transport, the upgrade will also support the introduction of public transport systems in the area, including new taxi facilities and bus routes designed to integrate with the broader Gauteng Integrated Transport Master Plan (ITMP25).

“Our infrastructure projects must do more than move cars — they must move people, move goods, and move communities forward,” the MEC said.

Supporting Gauteng’s Smart Mobility Vision

The Modderfontein Road upgrade aligns with the province’s Smart Mobility 2030 strategy, which seeks to build a modern, sustainable, and inclusive transport network that connects citizens with economic hubs and essential services.

Under the GGT2030 framework, the provincial government aims to modernise over 2,000 kilometres of strategic roads, integrate intelligent transport systems, and promote greener, more efficient travel modes.

“This project exemplifies our Smart Mobility vision — it integrates road upgrades with urban design, public transport, safety enhancements, and digital systems. We are creating roads for the future, not just for today,” Diale-Tlabela emphasised.

A Road to Growth and Connectivity

Once completed, the Modderfontein Road upgrade will significantly reduce travel times, improve road safety, and enhance access to economic nodes such as Greenstone Hill, Longmeadow Business Estate, and the Linksfield Development Node.

The project represents a tangible step toward building a connected Gauteng, where mobility drives opportunity and infrastructure investment supports inclusive growth.