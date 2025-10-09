Court Upholds Proceedings Against Ex-Cop Sachin Waze in Explosive Vehicle Case

A special NIA court has turned down former policeman Sachin Waze's appeal to dismiss the proceedings against him. Waze is implicated in the case of parking an SUV packed with explosives near Mukesh Ambani's residence in February 2021, as well as in the conspiracy to murder businessman Mansukh Hiren.

Waze had argued that the court lacked jurisdiction and that the investigation was flawed, also citing that there were legal technicalities that warranted a dismissal. However, special judge Chakor Baviskar disagreed, underlining that the legal framework does not allow the dropping of proceedings as requested by the accused.

The National Investigation Agency, represented by prosecutor Sunil Gonsalves, highlighted the gravity of Waze's actions done in a personal capacity, asserting that his plea was unsubstantiated. The court took note that similar appeals by Waze had been previously rejected by the Bombay High Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)