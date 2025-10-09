Left Menu

Court Upholds Proceedings Against Ex-Cop Sachin Waze in Explosive Vehicle Case

A special NIA court rejected Sachin Waze's plea to end proceedings against him regarding the explosives-laden car near Mukesh Ambani's residence and the murder conspiracy involving businessman Mansukh Hiren. The court found no legal basis to drop charges despite Waze's claims of lack of jurisdiction and investigative discrepancies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-10-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 21:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Waze had argued that the court lacked jurisdiction and that the investigation was flawed, also citing that there were legal technicalities that warranted a dismissal. However, special judge Chakor Baviskar disagreed, underlining that the legal framework does not allow the dropping of proceedings as requested by the accused.

The National Investigation Agency, represented by prosecutor Sunil Gonsalves, highlighted the gravity of Waze's actions done in a personal capacity, asserting that his plea was unsubstantiated. The court took note that similar appeals by Waze had been previously rejected by the Bombay High Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

