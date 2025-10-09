Rising Tensions: Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan Faces Detention Under NSA

Trouble is mounting for Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, the chief of the Ittehad-e-Millat Council, as authorities prepare to detain him under the stringent National Security Act (NSA).

The cleric is currently held in Fatehgarh Central Jail, and officials have indicated he won't be brought to Bareilly soon due to ongoing tensions. Following a clash on September 26 after Friday prayers over a protest Raza called, authorities are looking to detain him under the NSA.

The police clarified their intent, owing to Raza's criminal history and the city's fragile law and order situation, and plan to conduct his court hearings via video conferencing to prevent further unrest. Despite rising tension, 17 new accused have been identified, ballooning the total arrests to 88, supported by thorough analysis of social media and CCTV footage.

(With inputs from agencies.)