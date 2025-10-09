Left Menu

Rising Tensions: Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan Faces Detention Under NSA

Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, head of the Ittehad-e-Millat Council, is set to be detained under the National Security Act. Clashes in Bareilly and a call for protest led to his likely detention. The police cited security concerns and have also arrested other alleged rioters in connection with the unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 09-10-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 21:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Trouble is mounting for Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, the chief of the Ittehad-e-Millat Council, as authorities prepare to detain him under the stringent National Security Act (NSA).

The cleric is currently held in Fatehgarh Central Jail, and officials have indicated he won't be brought to Bareilly soon due to ongoing tensions. Following a clash on September 26 after Friday prayers over a protest Raza called, authorities are looking to detain him under the NSA.

The police clarified their intent, owing to Raza's criminal history and the city's fragile law and order situation, and plan to conduct his court hearings via video conferencing to prevent further unrest. Despite rising tension, 17 new accused have been identified, ballooning the total arrests to 88, supported by thorough analysis of social media and CCTV footage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

