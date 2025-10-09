Tragedy in Pagla Bhari: House Explosion Claims Lives in Ayodhya
A powerful explosion in Ayodhya's Pagla Bhari village resulted in the collapse of a house, killing at least five people and injuring several others. Rescue operations are ongoing as officials strive to determine the blast's cause. The Chief Minister has ordered a thorough investigation and relief efforts.
A devastating explosion shook Pagla Bhari village in Ayodhya on Thursday, leading to the collapse of a house and the tragic deaths of at least five people, while leaving several others injured. The cause of the blast remains unknown, prompting ongoing rescue operations coordinated by local police and emergency services.
Circle Officer Shailendra Singh reported numerous individuals still feared trapped beneath the building's debris. Despite swift action from rescue teams utilizing excavators to clear the wreckage, challenges persist, with nearby houses evacuated as a precautionary measure.
The incident has captured the attention of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who extended his condolences and directed senior officials to the scene. They have been instructed to oversee rescue and relief operations and ensure that the injured receive necessary medical care, while an investigation into the cause continues.
