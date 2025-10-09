Left Menu

Tragedy at the Religious Festival: Myanmar's Struggle with Civil Unrest

Myanmar's military admitted to attacking a religious festival, resulting in about 24 deaths, including children. The incident took place in the Sagaing region amid ongoing civil unrest and the military's ongoing counterterrorism operations. Resistance forces and the military continue to blame each other for escalating violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 09-10-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 22:14 IST
Tragedy at the Religious Festival: Myanmar's Struggle with Civil Unrest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Myanmar's military government has confirmed an attack on a religious festival in central Myanmar, leading to approximately 24 fatalities, several of whom were children. The assault, executed with improvised bombs from motorized paragliders, took place at a school ground in the Sagaing region, an area marked by resistance to military rule.

The military has attributed the casualties to resistance forces, accusing them of using civilians as shields in their campaigns against military authority. However, witnesses and local opposition groups dispute this, asserting that participants joined the festival voluntarily to protest the military's upcoming elections, which are viewed as potentially undemocratic.

Amid the ongoing turmoil since the military's seizure of power in 2021, parts of Myanmar remain engulfed in civil conflict. The international community continues to call for peace and fair governance, highlighting concerns over military tactics and human rights abuses against civilians advocating for democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

