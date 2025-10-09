Left Menu

Kristi Noem Expands Law Enforcement Infrastructure in Chicago

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced plans to purchase more buildings and enhance security measures in Chicago. This move aims to strengthen law enforcement capabilities by providing additional facilities for operations. The decision was shared during a White House Cabinet meeting following her recent visit to the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-10-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 22:19 IST
Kristi Noem Expands Law Enforcement Infrastructure in Chicago
Kristi Noem
  • Country:
  • United States

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem revealed on Thursday her initiative to expand law enforcement infrastructure in Chicago. The plan involves acquiring more buildings and bolstering security measures to support enforcement efforts.

Noem disclosed these efforts while speaking at a White House Cabinet meeting, emphasizing the importance of enhancing security.

During a recent visit to Chicago, Noem assessed facilities that could be utilized to deploy more law enforcement personnel effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Turbulence Grounds European Fighter Jet Meeting

Political Turbulence Grounds European Fighter Jet Meeting

 Global
2
South Africa Stuns India in Nail-Biting Women's World Cup Clash

South Africa Stuns India in Nail-Biting Women's World Cup Clash

 Global
3
Family Feud Turns Fatal in Jharkhand: Woman Axed to Death

Family Feud Turns Fatal in Jharkhand: Woman Axed to Death

 India
4
Serbia's Energy Struggle Amid U.S.-Russia Sanctions Standoff

Serbia's Energy Struggle Amid U.S.-Russia Sanctions Standoff

 Serbia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025