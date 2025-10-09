Kristi Noem Expands Law Enforcement Infrastructure in Chicago
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced plans to purchase more buildings and enhance security measures in Chicago. This move aims to strengthen law enforcement capabilities by providing additional facilities for operations. The decision was shared during a White House Cabinet meeting following her recent visit to the city.
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem revealed on Thursday her initiative to expand law enforcement infrastructure in Chicago. The plan involves acquiring more buildings and bolstering security measures to support enforcement efforts.
Noem disclosed these efforts while speaking at a White House Cabinet meeting, emphasizing the importance of enhancing security.
During a recent visit to Chicago, Noem assessed facilities that could be utilized to deploy more law enforcement personnel effectively.
