Tahsildar in Telangana Nabbed for Bribery
A Tahsildar in Nalgonda, Telangana, was apprehended by the ACB for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 2 lakh to expedite land mutation and survey reports. He used a private intermediary for the transaction. The ACB has termed his actions as dishonest and improper, and investigations are ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-10-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 22:23 IST
- Country:
- India
A Tahsildar in Nalgonda district, Telangana, has been apprehended by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh.
The official from Chityal Mandal was caught in the act of taking the bribe through an intermediary to expedite an official procedure involving agricultural land mutation and a detailed survey report, as per an ACB release.
The ACB highlighted the Tahsildar's actions as dishonest and improper, aimed at gaining undue advantage. The case is currently under thorough investigation.
