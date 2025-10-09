Left Menu

Tahsildar in Telangana Nabbed for Bribery

A Tahsildar in Nalgonda, Telangana, was apprehended by the ACB for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 2 lakh to expedite land mutation and survey reports. He used a private intermediary for the transaction. The ACB has termed his actions as dishonest and improper, and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-10-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 22:23 IST
Tahsildar in Telangana Nabbed for Bribery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Tahsildar in Nalgonda district, Telangana, has been apprehended by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh.

The official from Chityal Mandal was caught in the act of taking the bribe through an intermediary to expedite an official procedure involving agricultural land mutation and a detailed survey report, as per an ACB release.

The ACB highlighted the Tahsildar's actions as dishonest and improper, aimed at gaining undue advantage. The case is currently under thorough investigation.

TRENDING

1
Family Feud Turns Fatal in Jharkhand: Woman Axed to Death

Family Feud Turns Fatal in Jharkhand: Woman Axed to Death

 India
2
Serbia's Energy Struggle Amid U.S.-Russia Sanctions Standoff

Serbia's Energy Struggle Amid U.S.-Russia Sanctions Standoff

 Serbia
3
Belgian Politicians Targeted: Foiled Terror Plot

Belgian Politicians Targeted: Foiled Terror Plot

 Global
4
Market Stumbles as Investors Brace for Earnings Season Amid Rate Uncertainty

Market Stumbles as Investors Brace for Earnings Season Amid Rate Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025