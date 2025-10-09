Tahsildar in Telangana Nabbed for Bribery

A Tahsildar in Nalgonda district, Telangana, has been apprehended by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh.

The official from Chityal Mandal was caught in the act of taking the bribe through an intermediary to expedite an official procedure involving agricultural land mutation and a detailed survey report, as per an ACB release.

The ACB highlighted the Tahsildar's actions as dishonest and improper, aimed at gaining undue advantage. The case is currently under thorough investigation.