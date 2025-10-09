Left Menu

Massive Corruption Uncovered: Retired Engineer's Assets Raided

Lokayukta police raided multiple premises linked to retired engineer G P Mehra in Bhopal and Narmadapuram, uncovering illicit assets. The raids revealed gold, cash, land documents, and 17 tonnes of honey. Authorities suspect Mehra amassed wealth through corrupt practices, with an ongoing investigation into his dealings.

  • Country:
  • India

In a major crackdown on corruption, Lokayukta police raided several properties linked to G P Mehra, a retired engineer-in-chief of the Madhya Pradesh Public Works Department, based in Bhopal and Narmadapuram. The raid uncovered an astonishing array of assets believed to have been amassed illicitly.

Authorities found substantial wealth including crores worth of gold, large sums of cash, land ownership documents, and an unprecedented 17 tonnes of honey. These discoveries were made during searches supervised by Director General of Lokayukta Yogesh Deshmukha, following credible complaints of questionable wealth accumulation by Mehra during his time in service.

The comprehensive operation covered multiple locations including Mehra's residences and factory premises. Officials continue to investigate the extent of Mehra's business dealings and property under his name, intensifying efforts to unravel alleged corrupt practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

