European Fighter Jet Project Faces Delays Amid French Political Crisis
A crucial meeting between France, Germany, and Spain about a major fighter jet project is postponed due to a political crisis in France, awaiting appointment of a new French defense minister.
Country:
- Germany
A pivotal meeting involving the defense ministers of France, Germany, and Spain to discuss the future of a substantial 100-billion-euro European fighter jet project has been delayed. The delay is attributed to the ongoing political crisis in France, as confirmed by a spokesperson from the German defense ministry.
The spokesperson conveyed that the meeting, initially set for mid-October, is off the schedule. Efforts are being made to reschedule it as soon as a new French defense minister is appointed, highlighting the project's dependency on stable political conditions in France.
This delay raises concerns about the timeline and progression of this major defense initiative, underlining the impact of domestic political upheavals on international collaborative efforts.
