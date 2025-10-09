Panchayat Member Found Safe After Mysterious Abduction in Jajpur
Dhaneswar Sethy, a panchayat member from Jajpur district, was allegedly kidnapped by unidentified persons to hinder a vote on a no-confidence motion against the local Sarpanch. After a week, Sethy returned unharmed. The police are investigating the case while the delayed vote is rescheduled.
The dramatic return of Dhaneswar Sethy, a ward member from Jajpur, after his mysterious disappearance has stirred the community. Allegedly abducted to sabotage a crucial vote, Sethy's saga has highlighted the tense local political climate.
On October 1, Sethy vanished near Binjharpur bazar. His absence raised alarms among family and colleagues, especially with an impending no-confidence vote against the local Sarpanch. The Binjharpur block development officer delayed the vote, citing Sethy's support for the motion as a possible motive for his disappearance.
A week later, Sethy was found unharmed near the Binjharpur police station. Although he couldn't identify his captors, he suggested they aimed to disrupt the political process. Authorities remain hopeful of resolving the case swiftly.
