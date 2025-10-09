Trump's Middle East Diplomatic Breakthrough: A New Path to Gaza Peace?

With the Gaza conflict entering its third year, President Donald Trump has achieved what no other leader has: pressuring Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu into initial peace talks and rallying other Middle Eastern countries to engage Hamas.

Despite its historic potential, Trump's rushed deal, signed in Egypt, leaves many issues unresolved that could hinder its implementation and further progress. While experts laud Trump's efforts, the immediate challenge is solidifying the details of what was agreed: stopping violence, exchanging hostages, and an Israeli withdrawal.

Negotiators must also tackle further points over which parties greatly differ, such as Hamas's disarmament and Gaza's governance. Diplomatic efforts, hampered by U.S. policy team reductions, need persistence to prevent past failures from recurring. Political risks remain for Netanyahu, and continued pressure on Hamas is needed to maintain momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)