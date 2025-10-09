Congo's Call for Peace: Tshisekedi's Urgent Plea to Rwanda
Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi appealed to Rwanda during a Brussels forum to help end the M23 insurgency. Mediation efforts face challenges as fighting persists, leading to mass casualties and displacements. While Tshisekedi calls for peace, Rwanda accuses him of posturing, and diplomatic tensions continue.
At the Global Gateway Forum in Brussels, President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo urged his Rwandan counterpart to assist in resolving the ongoing M23 insurgency. Despite efforts by the U.S. and Qatar to mediate, conflict escalates in eastern Congo.
Tshisekedi emphasized the need for Rwanda to influence M23 in halting its military pursuits. Although Rwanda denies support for M23, a U.N. report indicates Kigali's involvement with the rebels.
Despite signing a peace deal facilitated by Washington, tensions remain. The U.S. highlighted delays in implementing peace agreements, and diplomatic exchanges between Congo and Rwanda show no signs of easing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Erdogan Praises Ceasefire: Turkey's Role in Gaza Peace Talks
Trade Diplomacy: Trump's Claim to Fame in Global Peace Talks
Peace Talks Intensify: Gaza Ceasefire Edges Closer Amid High-Level Diplomatic Efforts
Ceasefire on the Horizon: Gaza Conflict Peace Talks Progress
Progress in Gaza Peace Talks: A Ceasefire on the Horizon