Historic Ceasefire: A New Dawn for Gaza?

In a landmark development, Israel and Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire, marking what could be the beginning of the end of the prolonged conflict in Gaza. The deal, announced Thursday, involves a set of mutual concessions expected to foster lasting peace in the region.

The agreement entails Israel's partial withdrawal from Gaza and the release of all remaining hostages held by Hamas. In return, Israel has committed to the release of numerous Palestinian prisoners. The initiative has been facilitated by U.S. President Donald Trump, aiming to stabilize the Middle East.

Exiled Hamas leader Khalil Al-Hayya confirmed the ceasefire guarantees provided by the United States, Turkey, and other Arab mediators. The agreement not only ends the conflict but also opens strategic crossings and secures the release of jailed Palestinians, reflecting a substantial shift towards reconciliation.

(With inputs from agencies.)