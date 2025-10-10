Mystery Explosions Shock Kabul: Ongoing Investigation by Taliban

Late Thursday evening, the Afghan capital of Kabul was jolted by a series of loud explosions, leaving residents in a state of unease. According to the Taliban administration and eyewitnesses, the cause remains unknown.

The spokesman for the Taliban administration, Zabihullah Mujahid, confirmed that an explosion was heard and an investigation is currently underway to determine its origins. Up to this point, there have been no reported casualties or damage.

Eyewitnesses, including a Reuters correspondent, stated that they heard at least two explosions at approximately 9:50 PM local time (1720 GMT), but no further details have emerged.