US Troops to Monitor Ceasefire in Gaza: A Multi-Nation Endeavor

The United States is deploying around 200 troops to Israel to support and monitor a ceasefire agreement in Gaza. This initiative is part of a collaborative effort involving partner nations, NGOs, and private sector entities, as confirmed by U.S. officials on Thursday.

U.S. Central Command plans to set up a 'civil-military coordination centre' in Israel to manage the flow of humanitarian aid along with logistical and security assistance. This move will provide critical infrastructure to support the ceasefire and eventual transition to a civilian government in Gaza.

The coordination center, staffed by about 200 U.S. service members with expertise in various fields, will oversee the ceasefire's implementation. Officials emphasized that while significant support is being mobilized, no American troops will enter Gaza. The agreement follows intense diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)