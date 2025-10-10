Left Menu

US Troops to Monitor Ceasefire in Gaza: A Multi-Nation Endeavor

The United States is sending approximately 200 troops to Israel to assist in supporting and monitoring a ceasefire deal in Gaza. These troops will form part of a civil-military coordination center aimed at facilitating humanitarian aid and ensuring security in the region during this transition period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-10-2025 04:29 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 04:29 IST
US Troops to Monitor Ceasefire in Gaza: A Multi-Nation Endeavor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States is deploying around 200 troops to Israel to support and monitor a ceasefire agreement in Gaza. This initiative is part of a collaborative effort involving partner nations, NGOs, and private sector entities, as confirmed by U.S. officials on Thursday.

U.S. Central Command plans to set up a 'civil-military coordination centre' in Israel to manage the flow of humanitarian aid along with logistical and security assistance. This move will provide critical infrastructure to support the ceasefire and eventual transition to a civilian government in Gaza.

The coordination center, staffed by about 200 U.S. service members with expertise in various fields, will oversee the ceasefire's implementation. Officials emphasized that while significant support is being mobilized, no American troops will enter Gaza. The agreement follows intense diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful Quake Strikes Off Southern Philippines

Powerful Quake Strikes Off Southern Philippines

 Philippines
2
Tsunami Alert in Indonesia Following Philippine Earthquake

Tsunami Alert in Indonesia Following Philippine Earthquake

 Indonesia
3
Powerful Quake Triggers Tsunami Warning in Southern Philippines

Powerful Quake Triggers Tsunami Warning in Southern Philippines

 Global
4
Seismic Shocker: Earthquake Sparks Tsunami Alert in Southern Philippines

Seismic Shocker: Earthquake Sparks Tsunami Alert in Southern Philippines

 Philippines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025