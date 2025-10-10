Inferno in Kyiv: Drone Attack Sparks High-Rise Blaze

A large-scale Russian drone assault early Friday ignited a fire in a central Kyiv high-rise apartment building, according to officials. Tymur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv's military administration, reported that a drone caused extensive damage to the 6th and 7th floors of an apartment block in the Pecherskyi district.

Firefighters were swiftly deployed to contain the blaze, as images circulating online showed apartments engulfed in flames. However, Tkachenko confirmed that there have been no reported casualties so far.

Meanwhile, in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, drone strikes hit multiple locations, injuring two individuals and igniting at least one fire in a residential area, the regional governor stated. Emergency services continue to assess and manage the affected locations.

(With inputs from agencies.)