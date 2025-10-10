Inferno in Kyiv: Drone Attack Sparks High-Rise Blaze
A Russian drone attack caused a fire in a Kyiv high-rise, damaging the 6th and 7th floors. Officials reported no casualties. In Zaporizhzhia, similar drone strikes injured two people and caused fires. Authorities are assessing the damage and continuing emergency responses.
A large-scale Russian drone assault early Friday ignited a fire in a central Kyiv high-rise apartment building, according to officials. Tymur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv's military administration, reported that a drone caused extensive damage to the 6th and 7th floors of an apartment block in the Pecherskyi district.
Firefighters were swiftly deployed to contain the blaze, as images circulating online showed apartments engulfed in flames. However, Tkachenko confirmed that there have been no reported casualties so far.
Meanwhile, in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, drone strikes hit multiple locations, injuring two individuals and igniting at least one fire in a residential area, the regional governor stated. Emergency services continue to assess and manage the affected locations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Restoring Power to Zaporizhzhia: A Step Towards Nuclear Safety
Efforts Underway to Restore Power at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant
Rosatom Gears Up for Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Restart
Stalemate at Zaporizhzhia: Future of Nuclear Power Plant in Limbo
Devastating Monsoon Hits Jharkhand: Record Rainfall and Rising Casualties