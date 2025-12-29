Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant: Restart by 2027 Possible if Peace Achieved

The head of Europe's largest nuclear power facility, Zaporizhzhia, has suggested that power generation could recommence by 2027 if the war in Ukraine concludes swiftly. Ramil Galiyev, cited by Russia's RIA news agency, indicated readiness to start by mid-2027 contingent on an immediate end to hostilities.

Since falling under Russian control in March 2022, the Zaporizhzhia plant has ceased electricity production, relying instead on external power sources to ensure the cooling of nuclear material and avert potential disasters. Ongoing power line repairs, under the International Atomic Energy Agency's supervision, are slated for completion shortly.

Critical issues must be addressed before the plant's reactivation, according to Galiyev. These include replenishing the cooling pond and getting railway tracks ready. Tensions persist between Russia and Ukraine, with mutual accusations of shelling the site, escalating fears of a nuclear incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)