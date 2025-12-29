Left Menu

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant: Restart by 2027 Possible if Peace Achieved

The Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine could resume generating power by mid-2027 if the conflict ends soon. Currently inactive, the plant relies on external power for safety. Significant repairs and conflict resolution are needed before it can restart. Both nations have accused each other of endangering the site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 29-12-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 15:28 IST
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant: Restart by 2027 Possible if Peace Achieved
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

The head of Europe's largest nuclear power facility, Zaporizhzhia, has suggested that power generation could recommence by 2027 if the war in Ukraine concludes swiftly. Ramil Galiyev, cited by Russia's RIA news agency, indicated readiness to start by mid-2027 contingent on an immediate end to hostilities.

Since falling under Russian control in March 2022, the Zaporizhzhia plant has ceased electricity production, relying instead on external power sources to ensure the cooling of nuclear material and avert potential disasters. Ongoing power line repairs, under the International Atomic Energy Agency's supervision, are slated for completion shortly.

Critical issues must be addressed before the plant's reactivation, according to Galiyev. These include replenishing the cooling pond and getting railway tracks ready. Tensions persist between Russia and Ukraine, with mutual accusations of shelling the site, escalating fears of a nuclear incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pills and Apps: Revolutionizing the Weight-Loss Market

Pills and Apps: Revolutionizing the Weight-Loss Market

 Global
2
India Bolsters Defense with Rs 79,000 Crore Military Acquisition

India Bolsters Defense with Rs 79,000 Crore Military Acquisition

 India
3
Market Anticipates Santa Claus Rally Amid Year-End Uncertainty

Market Anticipates Santa Claus Rally Amid Year-End Uncertainty

 Global
4
KCR's Return Sparks Tensions in Telangana Assembly

KCR's Return Sparks Tensions in Telangana Assembly

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025