Global Headlines: From Kim's Global Claims to Peruvian Political Push
A roundup of global current events highlights key occurrences, including North Korea's Kim boasting of the country's strength, a renewed attempt to remove Peru's President Boluarte, and U.S. political tensions causing a government shutdown. Other stories include U.S. and Finnish icebreaker ship deals, deportation measures, and a plot thwarting against Belgium's PM.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un emphasized his nation's increasing global influence during a ceremony celebrating the ruling Workers' Party anniversary. This event highlighted foreign dignitaries and North Korea's confidence, as per state media claims.
In Peru, opposition lawmakers pushed again to unseat one of the world's least popular leaders, President Dina Boluarte. Facing a series of rejections, their motion reflects ongoing political unrest as elections approach.
An Ipsos poll revealed that both political parties and President Trump are blamed by Americans for the ongoing government shutdown. Many fear its repercussions amid a large segment of the workforce forced into unpaid leave.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- news
- global
- president
- Trump
- North Korea
- shutdown
- Peru
- international
- politics
- opposition
ALSO READ
Turbulence in the Skies: Government Shutdown Disrupts U.S. Air Traffic
Peru's Political Unrest: Impeachment Looms for President Boluarte
Peruvian Congress Moves to Impeach Controversial President Dina Boluarte
Peru's Political Turmoil: Another Attempt to Oust President Boluarte
Kim Jong Un Celebrates North Korea's Global Ascent