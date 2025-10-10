Global Headlines: From Kim's Global Claims to Peruvian Political Push

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un emphasized his nation's increasing global influence during a ceremony celebrating the ruling Workers' Party anniversary. This event highlighted foreign dignitaries and North Korea's confidence, as per state media claims.

In Peru, opposition lawmakers pushed again to unseat one of the world's least popular leaders, President Dina Boluarte. Facing a series of rejections, their motion reflects ongoing political unrest as elections approach.

An Ipsos poll revealed that both political parties and President Trump are blamed by Americans for the ongoing government shutdown. Many fear its repercussions amid a large segment of the workforce forced into unpaid leave.

(With inputs from agencies.)