Kyiv Engulfed: Russian Assault Ignites Chaos and Fire

A Russian offensive sparked a fire in a Kyiv high-rise and targeted energy sites, leaving eight injured. Energy Minister Svitlana Grynchuk announced efforts to minimize damage. Firefighters responded to burning apartments, while drones and missiles were reported. Zaporizhzhia also faced drone attacks, causing injuries and fire damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 06:02 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 06:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A severe Russian attack on Kyiv has inflamed a high-rise apartment blaze while targeting significant energy infrastructure, according to official reports on Friday.

Energy Minister Svitlana Grynchuk confirmed that Russian forces were primarily striking energy venues with efforts underway to mitigate impact. Kyiv's Mayor, Vitali Klitschko, reported that eight individuals sustained injuries.

In separate incidents, Zaporizhzhia suffered drone attacks, resulting in injuries and causing at least one residential fire. Authorities are poised to assess and address the damages once safety is assured.

