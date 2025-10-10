Kyiv Engulfed: Russian Assault Ignites Chaos and Fire

A severe Russian attack on Kyiv has inflamed a high-rise apartment blaze while targeting significant energy infrastructure, according to official reports on Friday.

Energy Minister Svitlana Grynchuk confirmed that Russian forces were primarily striking energy venues with efforts underway to mitigate impact. Kyiv's Mayor, Vitali Klitschko, reported that eight individuals sustained injuries.

In separate incidents, Zaporizhzhia suffered drone attacks, resulting in injuries and causing at least one residential fire. Authorities are poised to assess and address the damages once safety is assured.