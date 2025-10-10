Chennai on Edge: A Surge of Hoax Bomb Threats via Email
Amidst a surge of email bomb threats in Chennai, authorities confirmed all recent alerts, including one targeting the PTI office, were hoaxes. Investigations are underway to trace the senders using fake email IDs. Prominent figures and locations have been targeted, prompting increased security measures.
In the last month, Chennai has been rife with anxiety as approximately 30 email bomb threats have been reported, all of which have been confirmed as hoaxes by local police officials. Most recently, a threat was directed at the PTI office in Kodambakkam, prompting swift police intervention.
A senior police officer revealed that the bomb threat to PTI, a prominent national news agency, was relayed through email. Authorities are actively investigating the situation to identify the sender of the deceptive messages.
Prominent institutions and individuals have been targeted by what appears to be a campaign of fear, including the residences of Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin, actor-politician Vijay, and BJP's state headquarters. Security forces are tracing IP addresses to uncover the identity of those responsible.
