Major Drug Bust in Malda: Five Arrested and Rs 60 Lakh Brown Sugar Seized

In a significant drug bust, police in West Bengal's Malda district seized brown sugar worth Rs 60 lakh and arrested five individuals. Three suspects were from Bihar's Madhepura district. The police discovered 60 grams of the drug in their vehicle and later apprehended two suppliers. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-10-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 13:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a major crackdown, authorities in West Bengal's Malda district arrested five individuals and confiscated brown sugar valued at Rs 60 lakh, officials confirmed on Friday.

Three of the suspects were from Bihar's Madhepura district, according to police reports. The arrests occurred after the police intercepted their vehicle on Wednesday and discovered 60 grams of brown sugar inside.

Subsequent investigations led to the arrest of two additional suppliers from the Kaliachak area. A case has been registered and further inquiries are underway, police stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

