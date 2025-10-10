Major Drug Bust in Malda: Five Arrested and Rs 60 Lakh Brown Sugar Seized

In a major crackdown, authorities in West Bengal's Malda district arrested five individuals and confiscated brown sugar valued at Rs 60 lakh, officials confirmed on Friday.

Three of the suspects were from Bihar's Madhepura district, according to police reports. The arrests occurred after the police intercepted their vehicle on Wednesday and discovered 60 grams of brown sugar inside.

Subsequent investigations led to the arrest of two additional suppliers from the Kaliachak area. A case has been registered and further inquiries are underway, police stated.

