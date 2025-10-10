Left Menu

Leh District Cracks Down on Fake News in Wake of Violence

The Leh district administration has banned the spread of misinformation on social media after recent violence. Mobile internet resumed, but strict measures are in place for two months to curb fake news under Section 163 of the BNSS. Violators face severe legal consequences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 10-10-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 14:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The district administration in Leh has invoked legal provisions to combat misinformation on social media following last month's unrest that resulted in fatalities and injuries.

Internet services in Leh were restored after weeks of suspension due to violence. However, a new order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) aims to curb the spread of fake news over the next two months.

Leh District Magistrate Romil Singh Donk emphasized the necessity of these measures to maintain order, warning against the dissemination of rumors that could disrupt public peace. Strict actions are set for violators, and social media group administrators are urged to monitor and control group content.

