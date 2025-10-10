Gaza Ceasefire Agreement Takes Effect: Israeli Military Prepares

The Israeli military confirmed on Friday that the Gaza ceasefire agreement has been implemented as of midday local time, marking a significant pause in hostilities.

At 12:00 local time (0900 GMT), Israeli Defense Forces began repositioning their troops along updated deployment lines. This strategic move is part of the ceasefire arrangement aimed at restoring calm in the region.

The ceasefire also includes provisions for the return of hostages, a crucial element that underscores the importance of this agreement in mitigating further conflict. The situation remains closely monitored as both sides adjust to the new terms.

(With inputs from agencies.)