Assam Sets New Benchmark with Record Government Appointments

In a landmark announcement, the Assam government revealed the results for 7,650 Grade III posts, part of a significant recruitment drive. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the appointment of nearly two lakh individuals, marking a major milestone in transparent governance and fulfilling promises to the youth.

The results, stemming from the Assam Direct Recruitment Examinations (ADRE), cover 50 departments. Agriculture has the highest number of vacancies, with 1,850 posts available, followed by Panchayat and Rural Development, and School Education. The initiative underscores a commitment to providing public sector opportunities based on merit and transparency.

Ajay Tewari, Additional Chief Secretary, further reported the declaration of results for 625 police posts. With further results expected soon, Assam continues to set benchmarks in delivering public sector jobs, enhancing opportunities for its young citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)