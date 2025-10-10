Left Menu

Caste Discrimination Crisis: A Threat to Democracy

The Congress has accused the BJP of creating an environment where caste discrimination is rampant, citing the suicide of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar as a prime example. They claim rising crimes against Dalits under BJP rule threaten democracy, citing alarming statistics from the NCRB.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 15:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress has highlighted the rising tide of caste discrimination, spotlighting the recent suicide of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar in Haryana. The incident has reignited discussions on caste-based disparities in India.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge cited a National Crime Records Bureau report, revealing a sharp increase in crimes against Dalits and Adivasis between 2013 and 2023, as evidence of growing injustice under the BJP regime. The party contends that these troubling figures point to a systemic issue fueled by discriminatory mindsets.

Prominent leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, have voiced grave concerns, labeling these incidents as detrimental to India's constitutional values. They call on the nation to uphold the principles of equality and justice, warning that continued negligence could undermine democracy itself.

(With inputs from agencies.)

