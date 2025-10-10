Left Menu

OBC Rally in Nagpur: Voices Against Kunbi Caste Certificates

In Nagpur, a significant rally was organized by the Sakal OBC Maha Morcha, protesting the Maharashtra government's decision to issue Kunbi caste certificates to eligible Marathas. The rally, involving hundreds, emphasized the need to cancel the directive amid fears of reservation dilution for OBCs.

Hundreds marched through Nagpur on Friday under the 'Sakal OBC Maha Morcha' banner, voicing strong opposition against the Maharashtra government's order to grant Kunbi caste certificates to certain Marathas. This order, dated September 2, aims to let Marathas with OBC ancestry benefit from reservation quotas.

The rally began at Yeshwant Stadium, concluding at Samvidhan Square, highlighting the collective demand to revoke the government resolution. Attendees, including Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar, raised slogans demanding the protection of OBC rights as enshrined in the Constitution and stressed the mission of preserving OBC reservation in various sectors.

The demonstration comes in the wake of a movement led by Maratha activist Manoj Jarange, who has been advocating for the inclusion of Marathas in the OBC reservation category. OBC communities fear this move might undermine their own quota share. With placards and spirited slogans, protestors underline the resistance against the new directive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

